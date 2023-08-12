Shehu Sani Reacts As Dokubo Seeks Permission To Battle Niger Coup Leaders

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to react as Asari Dokubo seeks permission to battle Niger coup leaders.

It was reported that Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), says if given permission, he will invade Niger Republic with his private army and restore democracy to the country.

Dokubo made this disclosure In a viral video, where he claimed that he is capable of overrunning Niger Republic with his army if permitted to do so by Nigeria’s federal government.

While reacting to this development, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to say the situation of Niger Republic was like a mosquito sitting on our scrotum.

On that note, Shehu Sani added that as a result of that, no one can remove it with force or violence.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying the threat made by Asari Dokubo to attack Niger Republic was comical.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote:

