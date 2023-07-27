NEWS

Shehu Sani Reacts As Charlie Boy Vows To Go Naked If Tribunal Announces Obi As Winner Of Election

According to a report on PM NEWS, Nigerian award winning musician, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charlie Boy or Area Fada, has stated that he would go naked if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal announces the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has the winner of the presidential election that went down across the nation on Feb 25th

It is no longer news that Charlie Boy is one of the frontiers of the Obidients movement and a staunch supporter of the labour party presidential aspirant and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed

The presidential election petition case is currently ongoing at the presidential election petition court in Abuja. The case began on May 8 and it is still going on

Charlie Boy said that if the former governor of Anambra state wins at the tribunal, he will go naked. His statement has generated lots of comments from several people

Reacting to the statement, Shehu Sani told him not to scare people

Kindly Checkout the report and Sani’s Comment below

