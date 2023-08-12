Shehu Sani Reacts As CBN Owes Foreign Banks & Two US-Based Companies Over N10 Trillion

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to react as the CBN owes foreign banks and two US-based companies over 10 trillion naira.

It was reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria has said it owes some foreign banks and two US-based companies, The Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co. a sum of $13.8 billion, equating to about N10.6 trillion.

It was gathered from the report that the apex bank made this disclosure in its audited financial statement obtained by the newsmen on Friday, August 11, 2023.

However, since the news circulated on social media, many Nigerians have begun to react by calling for the immediate prosecution and imprisonment of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and the suspended CBN, Godwin Emefiele for allegedly using Nigeria’s foreign reserve as collateral for loans.

While reacting to this The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to air out his view about the report.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known in his statement by noting that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari is the most opaque and fraudulent institution of Government in the history of Nigeria if what they read concerning the report is the true situation of the Apex Bank.

Finally, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by asking how did this occur under the watch of former president Buhari who has historically accused his predecessors of state heists.

