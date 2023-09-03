Shehu Sani Reacts As CBN Give Kaduna Farmers N139b Under Their Anchor Borrowing.

A well known Nigerian politician, former Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, social media personality, and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, has taken to his official Twitter page to react to an alleged report that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, gave the sum of N139 billion to farmers in Kaduna State.

According to the chieftain of the Congress for Progressive Change, former Senator who represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, and President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria, Shehu Sani, he made it known that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has reportedly given Kaduna formers the sum of N139 billion under their anchor borrowing.

Shehu Sani, however, lamented that the CBN gave such a huge amount of money to a state where most formers have been driven home by bandits.

As expected, this particular statement made by Shehu Sani has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians took to the comment box to share their thoughts. The majority is of the view that the issue of banditry should be first tackled in the State before farming could take place.

