Shehu Sani Reacts As CBN Finally Bows To Pressure, Extend Deadline For Old Naira Notes

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to react as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) finally bows to pressure and extends the deadline for old naira notes.

Amid public outrage surrounding the inability to swap old N200, N500, and N1000 notes for the newly redesigned naira notes, it was reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had finally bowed to pressure and extended the deadline which was supposed to be January 31, 2023, for the swapping of old naira notes to February 10, 2023.

The CBN governor Godwin Emefiele who made it known today, Sunday added that Nigerians will still be able to deposit their old notes directly with the CBN until February 17, 2023.

While reacting to this report, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say this was the power of public outcry.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“The power of public outcry.”

