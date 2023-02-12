Shehu Sani reacts as Buba Galadima says a NW Gov has N22 billion of old notes stacked in his home

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Buba Galadima has made outrageous claims that have drawn mixed reactions among Nigerians. While speaking to Daily Politics, Galadima claimed that a sitting Governor in the North West of Nigeria has N22 billion of old naira notes stacked in his house. Reacting to the claims of Buba Galadima, Shehu Sani called on the security agencies to do the needful and bring the Governor out. He made this known in a post he made on his official Twitter handle.

His post goes: “A North West Governor currently stashed N22 billion of old notes at his home says Buba Galadima. What are the security agencies waiting for?”

Recall that Buba Galadima explained that he agrees with the Federal Government when it said some people have amassed wealth in old currencies in their private houses.

Buba said: “I agree that some people have amassed a lot of wealth in old naira notes in their private houses. This is because I know a current Governor in the North West, who from intelligence has got over N22 billion of the old currency. There is no need to call his name because he knows himself and the security agencies know him too.”

News Source: Daily Trust

