Shehu Sani Reacts As Bola Tinubu Reportedly Sleeps At The National Peace Committee Meeting

Senator Shehu Sani reacts as Bola Ahmed Tinubu reportedly slept at the national peace committee meeting in Abuja.

On Friday, 20th of January, 2023, the national peace committee under the leadership of General Abdulsalami Abubakar organized a meeting in Abuja, where 18 registered political parties and their presidential candidates met to deliberate on how to ensure proper conducts ahead of the general elections.

The meeting had in attendance, the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, the Africa Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate and other political stakeholders across the country.

During the meeting, Sowore took pictures of Tinubu sleeping and shared with people via his official twitter handle. Then, he revealed that Tinubu slept throughout the meeting without saying a word. He also said that his party chairman spoke on his behalf.

Sheu Sani has in a recent post he shared on twitter dropped his thoughts on what the former Lagos State governor did at the meeting.

According to the lawmaker, when a person closes his eyes, it is not just for sleeping or napping. He said it might be for prayers or philosophical thinking.

In a nutshell, Shehu Sani was trying convince people that Tinubu might be thinking or praying during the meeting, not sleeping.

