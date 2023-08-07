Shehu Sani reacts as Babatunde Fashola reportedly drafts judgement for presidential tribunal

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker for Kaduna State, and Comrade Deji Adeyanju, an activist based in Abuja, have responded to rumours that Babatunde Fashola, a former minister of works and housing, was allegedly involved in drafting the ruling for the judges of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

In the lawsuit where Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar had contested the results of the 2023 Presidential Election, there had been allegations on social media that the former Minister and a few others were composing the judgement that would be read by the tribunal judges in support of President Bola Tinubu.

Shehu Sani stated on his official Twitter account that it is extremely difficult to think that the well-respected Justices of the Presidential Tribunal would go to the level of allowing a regular individual to draught a tribunal judgement for them to read.

“Even if we live in a nation filled with mysteries, magic, miracles, and myths, it’s hard to think that the individual Justices of the Presidential election tribunal will descend to sacrificing their honour for someone to write the Tribunal judgement for them so that they can read it like newsreaders. Fiction that is either speculative or preventive in nature.

