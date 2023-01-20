This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani Reacts As Anambra Youths Pledge To Protect Electoral Officers and Ensure Smooth Election

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to react as Anambra youths pledge to protect electoral officers and ensure a smooth election.

Amidst fear of insecurity in the incoming 2023 presidential election that is drawing closer, it was reported that the Association of Anambra State Town Unions (ASATU)-Youth wing, said it is committed to ensuring a peaceful election in the state.

While reacting to this development, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on the microblogging website Twitter to back the move made by the Anambra youths as they pledge to protect the electoral officers in their state.

However, Shehu Sani added by saying it was a courageous move that should be emulated by others to ensure the smooth running of election in the other part of the country.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Anambra youths pledge to protect electoral officers and ensure smooth election is a courageous move that should be emulated.”

