Shehu Sani Reacts As A New Born Baby Was Found By The Roadside (Video)

A former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted after a little baby boy who was abandoned by the roadside was found.

Shehu Sani, in a video he shared on his official Facebook page, declared that he is now the father of the child.

Senator Shehu Sani said on his official Facebook page; “This little Baby Boy was abandoned by the roadside. I’m now his father. The lady by my side is Mrs Grace Chinedu, she is the proprietor of the orphanage that will take care of him.”

The recent post by Senator Shehu Sani on his official Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

