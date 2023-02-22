Shehu Sani Reacts As A Fulani Man Was Left Stranded After He Was Paid N2m In Old Notes For His Cows.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the country continues to groan over the scarcity of cash occasioned by the controversial new naira monetary policy initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a well known Nigerian politician, social media personality, and human rights activist, Shehu Sani while sharing his official Twitter page has reacted after a Fulani man was left stranded at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, after he was paid the sum of 2 million Naira in old Naira notes.

While sharing his official Twitter page, Shehu Sani noted that a Fulani man from Niger State was paid the sum of 2 million Naira in old notes for 3 of his cows, however, Shehu Sani noted that the man was left stranded at the gate of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, because he was unable to pay the money into his bank account due to the monetary policy initiated by the CBN.

According to the former Senator who represented the good people of Kaduna Senatorial District and President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria, Shehu Sani, he said, “Whoever paid that Fulani man from Niger State N2 million in old notes and collected his 3 cows, and left him stranded at the entrance gate of CBN Branch in Minna is ungodly”.

This particular statement made by Shehu Sani has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians took to the comment box to share their thoughts.

