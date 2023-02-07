Shehu Sani Reacts As 3 APC Govs Took FG To Court, Says They Couldn’t Go To Court Due To Wastage Of Lives

The former Senator representing Borno Central in the red chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has taken a swipe at the three Governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress for taking the federal government to court over the introduction of the new monetary policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Recall that many Nigerians have continued to experience scarcity of the naira after the apex financial institution in the country introduced the redesigned N1000, N500, and N200 notes.

The daily hardship being experienced by the masses over the introduction of the redesigned notes has prompted the government of Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna state to sue the federal government.

Reacting to the development, Shehu Sani said; “The Governors can take the FG to court because of money, they couldn’t take the FG to court because of the negligence and wastage of human lives in the country.”

