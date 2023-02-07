NEWS

Shehu Sani Reacts As 3 APC Govs Took FG To Court, Says They Couldn’t Go To Court Due To Wastage Of Lives

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 20 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani Reacts As 3 APC Govs Took FG To Court, Says They Couldn’t Go To Court Due To Wastage Of Lives

The former Senator representing Borno Central in the red chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has taken a swipe at the three Governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress for taking the federal government to court over the introduction of the new monetary policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Recall that many Nigerians have continued to experience scarcity of the naira after the apex financial institution in the country introduced the redesigned N1000, N500, and N200 notes.

The daily hardship being experienced by the masses over the introduction of the redesigned notes has prompted the government of Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna state to sue the federal government.

Reacting to the development, Shehu Sani said; “The Governors can take the FG to court because of money, they couldn’t take the FG to court because of the negligence and wastage of human lives in the country.”

News Source – Shehu Sani Official Twitter Page

Content created and supplied by: Penkelemesi (via 50minds
News )

#Shehu #Sani #Reacts #APC #Govs #Court #Couldnt #Court #Due #Wastage #LivesShehu Sani Reacts As 3 APC Govs Took FG To Court, Says They Couldn’t Go To Court Due To Wastage Of Lives Publish on 2023-02-07 13:13:08



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 20 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Their Support for Tinubu is fake, they know that no Northerner can win without the South -Dele Momodu

5 mins ago

A Candidate Thinks We’ll Forget The Hardship We’ve Suffered For 8 Years Under His Party – Ann Briggs

12 mins ago

Who is lying to whom when many areas of Northern Nigeria lack bank branches? – Dumebi Kachikwu

13 mins ago

Cabals Who Believe They Own Nigeria Want To Destroy Tinubu Chances Of Winning Election- Fani – Kayode

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button