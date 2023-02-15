Shehu Sani Reacts After Tinubu Met With Wike, Says It Is Better One Goes With The Devil He Knows

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the election drawing nearer, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, continued his campaign rally in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, in a bid to become the next president of Nigeria. After finishing his campaign in the state, Tinubu along with his running mate, Kashim Shettima and other prominent APC members visited Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House in Rivers.

Reacting to Wike’s meeting with Tinubu, Shehu Sani, who was on Channels TV with Seun, said any presidential candidate that visits a state must visit the executive governor of that state as it’s tradition as well as traditional rulers. Shehu Sani went on to say that until Wike comes out to say he’s endorsing Tinubu, then his party (PDP) would now decide what to do.

Seun then said Tinubu’s visit to Wike wasn’t normal for him and asked Shehu Sani if, eventually, Wike comes out to endorse Tinubu tomorrow, does it change anything for Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Kwankwanso?.

Shehu Sani, in reply, then said it is better he (Wike) go with the devil he knows than the angel he doesn’t know”. Shehu Sani explained that the context is him making reference, as the PDP is a party Wike built and no better place for him, but if he goes somewhere as a refugee, it won’t give him the clout he had in the PDP.

