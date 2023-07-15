Shehu Sani Reacts After President Tinubu Declared A State Of Emergency On Food Security.

Senator Shehu Sani, a Nigerian author, human rights activist and senator that represented Kaduna State at the 9th National Assembly, has taken to his official Twitter platform to react days after the president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declared a state of emergency on food security.

Photo Credit: Punch paper

In his post, the Senator wrote that “you cannot have food security in a country where farmers are slaughtered by terrorists and farming communities are forced to pay levies to Bandits. The declaration of emergency on food security exposed the deception about those rice pyramids and the futility of closing the land borders.”

Recall that some days ago, major news platforms reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, declared a state of emergency on food security and also approved that all matters pertaining to food and water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council.⁣

Meanwhile, in the opinion of Shehu Sani, the declaration of the state of emergency has revealed that it was a wrong idea to close that land borders, just as the former president Muhammadu Buhari did, and he also noted that it also exposed the deception associated with the rice pyramids that was earlier publicized by the same administration of the former president.

