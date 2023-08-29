Shehu Sani Reacts After Plateau Governor Revealed 48% of N2 Billion Palliative Received is A Loan

The Nigerian senator, social media influencer, and activist, Shehu Sani has stirred reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page, X account, formerly known as Twitter to post to react after the Plateau State Governor revealed he has received 2 Billion from Federal Government, of which, 48% of 2 Billion is a loan, and the money will be paid back to the federal government

According to Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang:

“To clarify the 5 Billion Naira Allocation for Palliative to various states of the Country, the Plateau State Government has received 2 Billion which includes a 52% grant component and a 48% loan component.

Part of the 5 billion Naira, we have been mandated to use 1 billion Naira to buy rice locally. This is to ensure that money circulates within the local economy. Along with the allocation, 3,000 bags of rice were received and have been shared with the Local Governments and I want to pledge my honor that not a single kobo of the 5 billion Naira will be misused”

Read the full text of Plateau State Governor in the screenshot below:

While Shehu Sani was reacting to news through his official X account.

He wrote: “Let me get this clear your Excellency, So part of the money is LOAN?”

Kindly read his full post in the screenshot below:

