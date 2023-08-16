NEWS

Shehu Sani Reacts After Oshiomhole Said That Tinubu Inherited Terrible Economic Situation

Former gov of Edo state and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has stated that the current administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu Inherited a terrible economic situation from the previous administration

Recall that the current administration took over from the administration of president Muhammadu Buhari after they left office on May 29

According to CHANNELS TV, the All Progressive Congress chieftain said that one of the reasons why the nation is currently going through tough times is due to what president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Inherited from the previous administration

Oshiomhole said that what was inherited was a terrible economy

His statement has been instigating several reactions from several Nigerians.The former kaduna lawmaker has now reacted to the comment of Adams Oshiomhole

He said what the former governor is trying to say is that the previous administration of president Muhammadu Buhari was terrible

