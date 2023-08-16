Shehu Sani Reacts After Oshiomhole Said That Tinubu Inherited Terrible Economic Situation

Adams Oshiomhole, a former Governor of Edo State and a prominent figure within the All Progressive Congress (APC), has asserted that the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited a deeply challenging economic situation from its predecessor.

Article source: Senator Shehu Sani’s verified Twitter page

The transition from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to the present leadership took place on May 29. Oshiomhole’s remarks, as reported by Channels TV, highlight that one of the prevailing factors contributing to the current difficult circumstances faced by the nation is the economic condition that President Tinubu inherited from the preceding administration. Oshiomhole specifically expressed that the inheritance was an ailing economy, characterizing the situation as deeply problematic. As a result, his statement has elicited a range of responses from various Nigerians, sparking discussions on the state of the nation’s economic affairs. A former legislator from Kaduna has now offered a response to Adams Oshiomhole’s assertion. He interprets Oshiomhole’s remark as implying that President Muhammadu Buhari’s previous administration had serious flaws.

Oshiomhole’s statement sheds light on the complex economic landscape within which the current administration operates. It underscores the challenges inherited by President Tinubu’s team and has prompted a broader conversation about the nuances of Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

