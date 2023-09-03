Shehu Sani Reacts After Nigerian Gov Signed MOU With United Nations To Fight Terrorism in Nigeria

The Nigerian senator, social media influencer, and activist, Shehu Sani has stirred reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page, X account, formerly known as Twitter to post to react after the Nigerian Government and the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT) signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to fight terrorism in Nigeria.

According to Shehu Sani, signing an MOU with the United Nations is a significant step in Bola Tinubu’s administration’s fight against Terrorism.

While reacting to the news…

He wrote: “The signing of the MOU between Nigeria and the UN on counter-terrorism is a significant step in the country’s war against terrorism. This is an important step taken that will avail Nigeria of the support, expertise & logistics needed to tackle our security challenges. “

However, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions among random social media users.

Many years ago Nigeria had contacted the UN and other agencies but nothing changed.

Hope, it will not be compromised by the infiltration of some self-interest armies. Just thinking out loud.

That will be very impactful if only we have a good leadership system in the country that makes security a priority.

Distinguished, is this a good move considering the reasons why Mali expelled the UN Forces?

