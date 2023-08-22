Shehu Sani Reacts After New Female Minister Promise To Lift 133 Million Nigerians out of Poverty

Shehu Sani, Nigerian Senator, and activist has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page to react to the statement of poverty alletion made by one of the new Ministers, Betta Edu

According to him, during the Buhari administration, the same promise of lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty was made. The same promise has just been made by the current administration.

He said: ” The Lady Minister, Betta who wants to lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty needs prayers. We have been through these ‘lifting’ promises under Buhari. “

Kindly read his full post in the screenshot below:

His social media post has generated mixed reactions among random social media users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented on his post on social media:

For how long will the lift Be? A lifetime lifts Instead of Creating Jobs opportunity Una dey lift. We’ve been there and done that. Stories

How long shall we continue like this? Everyone is in the blame game now! What was your accomplishment as a senator in Kaduna Sir?

We all know what she will be lifting and how she was able to lift to that position. My only worry is that our girls will start emulating that lifting style.

