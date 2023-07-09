NEWS

Shehu Sani Reacts After Mmesoma Ejikeme Admits To Forging Her Own Jamb Result

Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, has responded to Mmesoma Ejikeme’s recent confession regarding the forgery of her 2023 exam results. Senator Sani believes that the discussions surrounding this issue are primarily driven by political motives rather than solely focusing on the act of forgery itself. He suggests that people’s opinions are influenced by their political affiliations and the upcoming 2023 elections. The senator also mentions an unrelated incident involving a woman from Bauchi who allegedly stabbed her husband to death, highlighting how such incidents are not receiving the same level of attention due to regional and ethnic biases.

According to Senator Sani, the attention and intensity of the public’s response to Mmesoma Ejikeme’s forgery case are heightened because of the state she comes from. He argues that if she were from Plateau or Niger, the issue would not have gained as much traction. The senator further emphasizes that Nigerians tend to view matters through the lens of ethnicity, religion, and politics, and this tendency will likely persist for a significant period.

