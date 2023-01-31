This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani Reacts After Kano Residents Stoned buhari’s Convoy During His Visit To The State

Former senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has condemned the attack on President Muhammadu buhari’s convoy and helicopter by Kano residents during the President’s recent visit to the state. He said that no responsible person would support the stoning of the President.

Yesterday, reports had emerged about how angry Kano residents pelted President buhari’s convoy with stones, and causing unrest in parts of the state. In the report which was made by Sahara Reporters, the residents which were mostly made up of the youths, also stoned a helicopter in the convoy, set some objects on the road ablaze and damaged police vehicles with stones.

It should be noted that the President was in Kano for a two-day visit, and on Monday, he had commissioned the bridge at the Hotoro roundabout in the Kano metropolis.

The action of the Kano residents had attracted mixed reactions on social media, and many had condemned the action.

In his reaction, Shehu Sani said that what happened in Kano was as a reflection of the kind of hostility that the ruling party has bred in the past years.

In the post he made via his verified Twitter handle, he said – “No responsible person will support the stoning of the President. But it’s the kind of fanaticism and belligerence bred by the ruling party leaders over the years. The children they taught how to hate have grown and graduated with distinction.”

