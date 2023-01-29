Shehu Sani Reacts After CBN Extended The Deadline For Old Naira Notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Kaduna State Senator, Shehu Sani has responded to the extension of the deadline for the submission of the old Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It should be recalled that in October last year, CBN had announced its policy to redesign the N1,000, N500 and N200 notes, and had stated that the old notes will cease to be legal tender on January 31, 2023. Also, Nigerians were urged to take the old notes to the banks and exchange them for new ones.

However, with few days to the deadline, there have been an outcry from the the public about the availability of the new notes. Many demanded that the deadline should be extended, adding that the processing of collecting the old notes is stressful and time consuming.

Following the decision to extend the deadline to February 10, 2023 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Senator Shehu Sani reacted his verified social media handle, writing, “The Power of public outcry“. Indeed, when the people cry, the government must listen.

