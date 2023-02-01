This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani Reacts After Bola Tinubu Described Gov Udom Emmanuel As A Boy In Uyo

Former Nigerian Federal lawmaker, senator Shehu Sani has reacted to some statements credited to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Bola Tinubu had in a campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state on Monday, described the governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel as a boy.

“That boy wey bring Atiku here, wey dey call himself state governor, tell him enough is enough” Nigerian Tribune quoted Bola the former Lagos state governor as saying.

However, while reacting to the statement credited to Bola Tinubu in a post released on his Twitter handle some hours ago, senator Shehu Sani noted that governor Udom Emmanuel deserved some respect from Bola Tinubu.

According to him, the derogatory remarks Bola Tinubu made about governor Udom Emmanuel is wrong, given the fact that he even permitted the ruling party to make use of the Uyo stadium for their campaign.

“The Akwa Ibom State Governor graciously permitted the ruling party to Use the Uyo Stadium for their campaigns;he deserved some respect.The personal attacks and derogatory statement made against him is wrong.” He wrote.

Content created and supplied by: relationship-Guru (via 50minds

News )

#Shehu #Sani #Reacts #Bola #Tinubu #Gov #Udom #Emmanuel #Boy #UyoShehu Sani Reacts After Bola Tinubu Described Gov Udom Emmanuel As A Boy In Uyo Publish on 2023-02-01 09:36:18