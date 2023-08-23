Shehu Sani reacts after Betta Edu made the same promise Muhammadu Buhari’s administration made

Shehu Sani, a former senator and human rights activist, reacts to the recent promise made by Betta Edu, one of the newly-appointed ministers.

The minister pledged to raise 133 million Nigerians out of poverty; it could also be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government made the same promise.

Senator Shehu Sani tweeted on his verified (X formerly Twitter) account that: “The Past Government promised to lift the people out of poverty. The Present Government is promising to lift the people out of poverty. We are reaching a point where the people will beg the Government to please leave them in Poverty. The poverty you know is better than the one you don’t know”.

And this social media post has generated a lot of mixed reactions among social media users.

