Shehu Sani reacts after Betta Edu made the same promise Muhammadu Buhari’s administration made
Shehu Sani, a former senator and human rights activist, reacts to the recent promise made by Betta Edu, one of the newly-appointed ministers.
The minister pledged to raise 133 million Nigerians out of poverty; it could also be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government made the same promise.
Senator Shehu Sani tweeted on his verified (X formerly Twitter) account that: “The Past Government promised to lift the people out of poverty. The Present Government is promising to lift the people out of poverty. We are reaching a point where the people will beg the Government to please leave them in Poverty. The poverty you know is better than the one you don’t know”.
