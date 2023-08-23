NEWS

Shehu Sani reacts after Betta Edu made the same promise Muhammadu Buhari’s administration made

Shehu Sani, a former senator and human rights activist, reacts to the recent promise made by Betta Edu, one of the newly-appointed ministers.

Image Credit: Vanguard papers.

The minister pledged to raise 133 million Nigerians out of poverty; it could also be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government made the same promise.

Senator Shehu Sani tweeted on his verified (X formerly Twitter) account that: “The Past Government promised to lift the people out of poverty. The Present Government is promising to lift the people out of poverty. We are reaching a point where the people will beg the Government to please leave them in Poverty. The poverty you know is better than the one you don’t know”.

Image Credit: Shehu Sani verified X (formerly Twitter) account.

And this social media post has generated a lot of mixed reactions among social media users.

