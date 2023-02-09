Shehu Sani Reacts After Ayo Adebanjo Said People Should Forget About Nigeria If They Don’t Vote Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Nigerian Federal lawmaker, senator Shehu Sani has reacted to a statement credited to Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere.

According to The Sun, Pa Ayo Adebanjo while speaking at an event organized in memory of prof George Obiozor, the late president General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said “Forget Nigeria if we do not vote for Peter Obi. I’m not boasting and it’s not a threat.”

This latest development has however led to a reaction from senator Shehu Sani. The former federal lawmaker in a post released on his Twitter handle, said though Pa Ayo Adebanjo has the right to market his preferred presidential candidate, it is not appropriate for him to tell people that there will be no Nigeria if Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party does not win the election.

“The respected elder statesman Chief Ayo Adebanjo has the right to market his preferred Presidential candidate; but threatening us on the breakup of our country if his candidate is not voted is unbecoming of him. I also don’t think even his candidate will subscribe to this.”

