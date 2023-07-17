Shehu Sani Reacts After Abdullahi Adamu Allegedly Resigns As APC National Chairman

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to react as Sen. Abdullahi Adamu resigns as APC National chairman.

It was reported that Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced his resignation as the leader of the ruling party.

Reacting to this development, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, some minutes ago, saying that he has foreseen this will happen to Abdullahi Adamu from the moment he declared Ahmad Lawan as the consensus presidential candidate for the party

Shehu Sani added that he has foreseen this from the moment Adamu was forsaken by former President Buhari, and also the moment Adamu was kept in the dark of the National Assembly.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying that he knew that Adamu will thread the direction of Adams.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“From the moment he announced Lawan as the ruling party’s consensus Candidate and was left stranded by Buhari, to the moment he was kept in the dark on the approved list of principal officers of the National Assembly, I knew that Adamu will thread the path of Adams.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Naija-hub-news (

)