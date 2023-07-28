Shehu Sani Reacts After A Female Politician Was Seen Being Beaten Up By A Mob In Niger Republic

The government of President Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic was toppled by military officers a couple of days ago, and the development has continued to attract condemnation from African leaders and the global community.

In a video which was shared by the former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, a female politician was seen being beaten up by angry mob in Niger Republic following the unrest in the country.

The female politician whose name was not disclosed was seen falling on the ground as the mob attacked her. Some people later came to her rescue and led her away.

While reacting to the video of the attack, Shehu Sani said through his verified Twitter handle – “Niger coup updates: mob beating politician.”

A couple of days ago, the Niger President was held hostage by soldiers who prevented him from entering his office and residence, a development that immediately gave signs of a possible coup d’état.

Several West African leaders had condemned what has been described as a murder of democracy in the West African country.

It should be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is the Chairman of ECOWAS had said the Nigerian government will do everything possible to make sure democracy is sustained in Niger.

“I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region” he had said.

He added – “As the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I state without equivocation that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger and equally conveys the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order.”

You can watch the video here.

Richiehenshaw (

)