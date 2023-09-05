Shehu Sani React To What John Onaiyekan Said Regarding The 2023 Presidential Election Tribunal

Former senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani shared a tweet his Twitter handle, reacting to the statement once said by archbishop John Onaiyekan.

According to his tweet, he said INEC might have declared Tinubu as the president of Nigeria, but we are waiting for the presidential election tribunal to tell us who truly won the 2023 presidential election. In his word, he reacted to what archbishop John Onaiyekan said.

“Our most respected archbishop John Onaiyekan once said that we are waiting for the presidential election tribunal to tell us who won the 2023 Nigeria’s presidential election; the date hath cometh”.

After Tinubu was declared winner by INEC, the rest presidential candidates from other political parties disagreed with the outcome, so they took their grievances to court. The presidential election tribunal will tell us the presidential candidate that truly won the presidential election.

The result will be announced tomorrow, being 6th September, 2023. Shehu Sani also said that peace accord should be signed by the presidential candidates before judgement. Kindly share your thoughts the comment section below.

