Shehu Sani react to SS1 Ogun Students who kidnapped & beat a teacher who denied them Cheating

Shehu Sani, a Nigerian author, activist and former lawmaker has reacted to the news that Ogun Students reportedly attacked a teacher who denied them Cheating.

Shehu Sani on his Twitter post reacted by saying “This one is more than Mmesoma ”, citing the incident between the matriculation board and a student from Anambra State in the past involving forgery.

However, the real incident concerning the Ogun students occurred when a gang of ten senior secondary school students in Ogun State allegedly kidnapped and attacked a teacher, Kolawole Shonuga, who caught one of them cheating during a school examination. The event happened at Isanbi Comprehensive High School in Ilisan-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, according to Daily Trust.

Shonuga detected one Ashimi Adebanjo, 18, cheating while invigilating the joint examination for the SS 1 Art class pupils and confiscated his paper. The student and his colleagues ganged up on the teacher after school and beat him up at the school’s gate, a witness revealed.

While others were hitting Shonuga, one of them, Kazeem Adelaja, allegedly whacked him with a stick on the head. Police from the Remo Division afterwards pounced on the kids and arrested roughly ten of them.

Omotola Odutola, a police spokesman, confirmed the incident, saying Shonuga filed a formal report on the claimed assault at Remo Police Division following the occurrence.

