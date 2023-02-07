Shehu Sani React As Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara Govts Drag FG To Supreme Court Over Naira Scarcity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to react as Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara governments drag Federal Government to the supreme court over naira scarcity.

Amidst the effect of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s naira redesign policy is having on people, it was reported that the governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara have dragged the Federal government before the Supreme Court, seeking a restraining order to prevent the full enactment of the policy.

While reacting to this report, the outspoken Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, saying the governors can drag the Federal Government to court because of money, but they could not drag the Federal Government to court because of negligence and wastage of human lives in the nation.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“The Governors can take the FG to court because of money, they couldn’t take the FG to court because of the negligence and wastage of human lives in the country.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below

Naija-hub-news (

)