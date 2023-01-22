Shehu Sani Questions The Work Of The NPC When Signatories Deny Their Opponents Use Of Stadiums.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On his official social media website, well-known Nigerian politician Senator Shehu Sani recently released a statement. Senator Shehu Sani invited several Nigerian presidential aspirants to sign a peace treaty, but he also questioned the National Peace Committee’s efforts in a tweet that he posted on his official Twitter profile.

He questioned what the peace agreement accomplished when signatories forbade their adversaries from using stadiums and other public spaces for campaigning.

What does the National Peace Committee do when signatories refuse to allow their opponents to use stadiums for campaigns or take down their billboards, he asked, except from urging candidates to sign the peace accord?

Many viewers were astounded by what he stated and responded to the post vehemently, while others offered their thoughts and ideas on what they witnessed.

What are your ideas and beliefs regarding this? Please share them with us, as we’ll be looking for your opinion on this.

Bettertainment (

)