Shehu Sani Predicts What May Happen If Tribunal Sacks President Tinubu

An influential socio-political activist, Shehu Sani, on Monday, July 10, said regardless of the final verdict of the presidential election petition court, the opposition will “move on”.

Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, suggests that President Bola Tinubu’s future rests not just in the hands of the courts, but with divine intervention.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle , Sani said in the event President Bola Tinubu is removed from office by the court, a certain prominent Kaduna state indigene will severely criticise the former Lagos state governor.

Sani wrote: “If the court favours Tinubu and his victory is affirmed, the opposition may Congratulate him or Condemn the ruling and move on.

“If the Court ruled against Tinubu and he lost the Presidency, only God will save him from the mouth of the ex Kaduna emperor and his next Book “How we made him and he betrayed us”.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar are challenging the victory of Tinubu in the election held on the 25th of February, 2023.

Tinubu was declared the winner of the electoral process by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

