Shehu Sani Mocks Seyi Tinubu For Skating On Abuja Streets Alongside His Security Guards

Former legislator Shehu Sani has ridiculed Seyi Tinubu, the eldest son of President Bola Tinubu, for his public display of roller skating in the streets of Abuja accompanied by his security personnel. The incident, which occurred over the weekend, gained substantial attention on social media platforms.

Seyi Tinubu’s street skating escapade, in which he was accompanied by security guards believed to be from the Department of State Services (DSS), captured the curiosity of the Abuja populace. He was not alone, as there were other individuals skating alongside him.

Shehu Sani, responding to this incident, took to his Twitter account to poke fun at Seyi’s actions. He drew parallels with a previous incident involving the son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who garnered online attention for riding a power bike.

In his tweet, Sani humorously juxtaposed the two scenarios: “Buhari’s first son was on a power bike, and this current first son is roller skating: We are all now in a roller coaster ride.”

Seyi Tinubu’s roller skating episode has not only entertained but also sparked discussions about the public behaviors of prominent figures and their children. This incident adds to the tapestry of unique occurrences that capture the attention of the Nigerian public and generate discussions across various platforms.

