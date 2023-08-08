NEWS

Shehu Sani Expresses Concerns Over Ministerial Nominee’s Arrogance, Extremism and Power Intoxication

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

In a recent tweet, Shehu Sani candidly expressed his concerns about an unconfirmed ministerial nominee, referring to them as an “Imp” who had become intoxicated with power. Sani highlighted the nominee’s arrogance and tendency to play God, stressing that such behavior places them at the mercy of those currently wielding power.

His tweet also touched upon a critical point: the nominee’s alleged religious extremism and fanatical political agenda. He asserted that allowing an individual with such beliefs to hold a position of authority could be detrimental to the nation’s quest for peace.

This perspective raises questions about the suitability of individuals who harbor extreme religious views and prioritize divisive political agendas for roles within the government. The call for a separation of religious extremism from the corridors of power echoes the importance of maintaining a balanced, harmonious political landscape.

As a society, fostering an environment of inclusivity, tolerance, and cooperation remains paramount. Sani’s tweet serves as a reminder that appointing officials with a focus on unity and progress rather than religious or political fanaticism can significantly contribute to a more stable and peaceful nation. In this light, careful consideration of ministerial nominees’ backgrounds, beliefs, and intentions is crucial for a prosperous future.

Teejanyy (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Obaseki Reveals That Shaibu Tried To Make The Son Of An APC Leader A Local Government Chairman

2 mins ago

You Know The Man Tinubu, With Due Respect, Came From The Street; He Didn’t Come From The Barracks – Adewola Adebayo

14 mins ago

Buhari’s Aide Reacts As Fashola Denies Writing Judgement For The Justice At The Tribunal

16 mins ago

Nigeria Will Benefit Nothing From Going To War With Niger Republic – Chief Bode George

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button