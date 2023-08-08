Shehu Sani Expresses Concerns Over Ministerial Nominee’s Arrogance, Extremism and Power Intoxication

In a recent tweet, Shehu Sani candidly expressed his concerns about an unconfirmed ministerial nominee, referring to them as an “Imp” who had become intoxicated with power. Sani highlighted the nominee’s arrogance and tendency to play God, stressing that such behavior places them at the mercy of those currently wielding power.

His tweet also touched upon a critical point: the nominee’s alleged religious extremism and fanatical political agenda. He asserted that allowing an individual with such beliefs to hold a position of authority could be detrimental to the nation’s quest for peace.

This perspective raises questions about the suitability of individuals who harbor extreme religious views and prioritize divisive political agendas for roles within the government. The call for a separation of religious extremism from the corridors of power echoes the importance of maintaining a balanced, harmonious political landscape.

As a society, fostering an environment of inclusivity, tolerance, and cooperation remains paramount. Sani’s tweet serves as a reminder that appointing officials with a focus on unity and progress rather than religious or political fanaticism can significantly contribute to a more stable and peaceful nation. In this light, careful consideration of ministerial nominees’ backgrounds, beliefs, and intentions is crucial for a prosperous future.

