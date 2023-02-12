Shehu Sani Discloses Reason For Ongoing Crisis Between Buhari And APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Federal Member of Parliament Shehu Sani has revealed the reasons behind an alleged ongoing crisis between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Mohammed Buhari. Naija reports that some members of the ruling party have expressed dissatisfaction with the redesigned naira and cashless policies proposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria and approved by President Buhari.

In addition, in a recent interview with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai claimed that some presidential candidates were opposed to his Tinubu candidacy.

Speaking about the situation in a Twitter post, Sani explained that Buhari was trying to leave behind a legacy that money would not decide who would be Nigeria’s next president, while the APC said such a legacy would not come from the party. I don’t think it’s a guarantee that it will hold power in 2023. He said his party is adamant about buying votes because he believes he cannot secure the presidency without cash. Shehu Sani writes: Ruling party leaders believe his term cannot lead to victory without major investments.”

