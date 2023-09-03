Shehu Sani Criticizes The Type Of Democracy Being Practiced In Togo

Amidst rising cases of military coups reported in some parts of Africa, Senator Shehu Sani has come out to criticize the leadership of Togo over the 56 years rule of one family.

Senator Shehu stated in one of his latest tweets that in Togo, one man ruled from 1967 to 2005 an after his tenure ended in 2005, his son took over and has ruled from 2005 till date.

Senator Shehu Sani noted that the African Union and ECOWAS are seeing what is happening in Togo for the past 56 years, but both organizations has decided to say and do nothing.

Remember that Gnassingbe Eyadema was the president of Togo from 1967 till when he died in 2005. Immediately after Gnassingbe Eyadema died, his son, Faure Eyadema took over from him and is still the president of Togo till date. Shehu Sani was of the opinion that ECOWAS and AU should look into African presidents who has been president over prolonged period of time instead of just reacting to military coups.

