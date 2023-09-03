Shehu Sani Criticizes The Type Of Democracy Being Practiced In Togo

At a time when military coups are becoming increasingly common in some parts of Africa, Senator Shehu Sani has spoken out against the government of Togo for its unbroken reign of 56 years by a single family.

In one of his most recent tweets, Senator Shehu claimed that a single individual ruled Togo from 1967 to 2005 and that following his death in 2005, his son ascended to the throne.

Senator Shehu Sani pointed out that the African Union and ECOWAS have had 56 years to do anything about the situation in Togo but have chosen to talk and do nothing instead.

Do not forget that Gnassingbe Eyadema presided over Togo as president from 1967 until his death in 2005. Upon his father’s passing, Gnassingbe Eyadema was succeeded as president of Togo by his son, Faure Eyadema. Shehu Sani argued that the ECOWAS and the AU should investigate long-serving African presidents rather than simply responding to military coups.

