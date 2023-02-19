NEWS

Shehu Sani Criticizes Akeredolu For Prioritizing Naira Policy Over Ondo Terrorist Attack Issue

Shehu Sani, a well-known Nigerian senator, author, playwright, and human rights activist, took to Twitter on Sunday to express his disappointment over the lack of attention paid to the issue of terrorism and insecurity in Ondo State. Sani shared that he had read a long letter from his friend, the Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to the President about the cashless policy, but was disappointed that he had not seen a similar long letter addressing the issue of terrorism and insecurity that has affected innocent lives in the state.

In his tweet, Sani emphasized that the major problem in Ondo State is insecurity and that it is imperative for the Governor to prioritize the safety and security of his constituents. He also urged the Governor to take a more proactive approach to tackle the issue of terrorism in the state.

Sani’s tweet comes at a time when Nigeria is facing a significant security crisis, with widespread violence and terrorist attacks occurring in different parts of the country. Ondo State has not been immune to this crisis, with reports of kidnappings, armed robbery, and other violent crimes in the state.

