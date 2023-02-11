Shehu Sani Asks Governors Who Want The Old Notes To Open Shops & Restaurants Where It’ll Be Accepted

Former Nigerian senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to calls by some APC Governors asking for the extension of the deadline for the swapping of the old Naira notes to June. In a post shared on his official twitter page, he told the governors what they can do so as to keep receiving the old notes.

He said “The Governors who want the Old notes to be used should open their shops and restaurants where it can easily be accepted”.

Recall that the swapping of the old Naira notes with the new ones have been bringing lots of issues in the last couple of weeks. Starting with the presidential candidate of the APC accusing some alleged cabals of targeting him with the new Naira policy to the PDP accusing the APC candidate of intending to buy votes. Recently, the Supreme Court had asked for the suspension of the policy, asking the CBN to stop accepting old notes. This came after three Northern governors took the federal government to the Supreme Court.

