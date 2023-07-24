NEWS

Shehu Sani Advises Tinubu After Seeing Video Of Asari Dokubo Addressing His Militia Group

Former Kaduna Lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly in Abuja, Shehu Sani has advised president Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to directly or indirectly back the rise of private armed Militia

His statement is coming following a video of former Niger Delta millitant, Asari Dokubo addressing his militia group

The video, after it surfaced online, has been generating lots of comments from Nigerians. In the video, the former Niger Delta millitant was seen with the militias in their large numbers

Shehu Sani took to his Twitter page on Monday to comment on the video. He said he doesn’t know if the video was real or fake, but if it is real, president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must not directly or indirectly allow or encourage the rise of state backed private armed Militia.

Stating his reason, he said they are viruses for the destruction of a country

