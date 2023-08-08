Shehu Sani Accuses Govs Of Coming To Villa, But Yet To Visit Any Farm Or Factories In Their States

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to accuse most state governors of not visiting any farms or factories in their states.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to air out his view on what most state governors are doing.

According to the statement made known by the former lawmaker, he said most state governors in the country are giving appointments upon appointments, and also coming to Villa for meetings upon meetings

On that note, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by claiming that most state governors in the country are yet to visit any factory or farm in their respective states.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote in the screenshot photo below:

“Apart from appointments upon appointments and coming to Villa for meetings upon meetings, most Governors are yet to visit any factory or farm in their states.”

