Shehu Sani Accuses Buhari Administration and State Governors of Disregarding Rule of Law

Former Senator Shehu Sani, a vocal human rights advocate and prominent figure in Nigerian politics, has accused the Buhari administration and some state Governors of flouting court orders and suppressing critics during their tenure. Sani did not mince words as he criticized those in power for their alleged disrespect for the rule of law.

Over the past eight years, the Buhari administration, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, and some state Governors have faced repeated allegations of disregarding judicial decisions and ignoring court orders. Critics have long claimed that this behavior undermines the principles of democracy and erodes trust in the country’s judicial system.

Senator Sani’s tweet highlighted that several government officials had gone as far as arresting and imprisoning their critics, stifling dissenting voices, and instilling an atmosphere of fear among opposition figures and members of civil society. Such actions have raised concerns about the state of democracy and human rights in Nigeria.

The former Senator also pointed out that those in power today should be reminded that political positions are transient and that they, too, may someday find themselves at the mercy of those in authority. He emphasized the pivotal role that the rule of law plays in upholding a democratic society and urged the current leaders to respect it.

