Shehu Calls On Nasarawa Governor To Take Buhari To The Scene Where 40 Unarmed Herders Were Killed.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Shehu Sani, a Nigerian author, human rights activist and senator representing Kaduna State and the National Assembly, has taken to his official Facebook platform to give the Nasarawa State governor an important suggestion as the Nigerian president visits the State to campaign for Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate.

Photo Credit: Punch paper

In his post, the senator wrote, “as the president visits Nasarawa State, I call on the governor of the State to take the president to the scene where 40 armless herders were killed and meet with the families of the deceased”.

Earlier in January, the Daily Trust paper reported that an explosion took place in Rukubi, a village on the border between Nasarawa and Benue states, a region known for ethnic and religious violence, and the governor of the State, Abdullahi Sule, told reporters that the death toll was up to 40 people.

More so, the post by the Nigerian Senator stirred emotional reactions among his followers as many of them took to the comments section to express their dissatisfaction with the death of the unarmed herders and further joined the Senator to call on the president to visit the families of the deceased.

FrankChukwu (

)