‘She stood besides me even in the rain and sun’ – Mercy Johnson’s husband heaps praises on her

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson took to social media to dish out a lovely video of the moment she and her husband, Prince Okojie went for a thanksgiving service in the church.

The talented actress shared the video on her Official Instagram Page today being Wednesday the 16th day of August, 2023 and she accompanied it with a caption which read: “And we went to give thanks to God, The protocol breaker, we love you lord”, The Actress wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Okojie could be clearly heard heaping praises on her for being a good wife. He stated that the actress stood beside him even in the rain and sun. Prince Okojie also spoke about his wife’s commitment to the family and it’s absolutely amazing.

“In his Words”

“Specially I will thank my wife, the very blood that blood my blade, she stood beside me even in the rain and in the sun. Her commitment to my family is that she doesn’t need anything, whatever she need is for her husband and her children to be okay”, Prince Okojie said.

Mercy Johnson got married to Prince Odianosen Okojie on the 27th day of August, 2011 and the union is blessed with 4 adorable children. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

