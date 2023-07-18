She Meets Him At The Bar Without Knowing He’s Dating Her Mom.

A beautiful and classical lady in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state is deeply in love with a man without knowing he is also in a serious relationship with her mother.

The lady popularly called Bidemi has already decided to marry the guy and they have taken oath not to disappoint each other. They both have finished preparation to go for introduction before the unexpected happened..

According to the Lady she decided to concretize the relationship with the guy after spending three years as lovers as a result of previous disappointment with men after promising her heaven and earth.

The guy who was hundred percent ready decided to take her to Dr Divine Healing Home for more assurance of their marriage, where the secret of having relationship with someone closed to her was unveiled after the oath has been taken.

The Spiritualist asked her boyfriend whether he is in relationships with any body close to Lady Bidemi and he answered No. He repeated the question three times, but the answer from her guy proved No.

Since an oath has been taken by both of them. She was not too bother about any secret affair her boyfriend is having with anybody. If there is anything like that he cannot drag her to take oath.

Dr Divine said, politely that, if there is anything the guy should open up because after today the oath cannot be broken. So they left the spiritual home with exchange of pleasantries noting that she has seen someone that she can call her own at last.

Unfortunately ,after few days of taking oath her boy friend invited her to a bar where she met her mother coincidentally. Having seeing her they greeted and her mother left the bar almost immediately.

She began to wonder what may brought her mother to the bar. She asked her boyfriend whether he know the woman that just left the bar. He replied yes, but decided not to make further explanation about her mission to the bar .

She was worried and also left without having much time for her boyfriend. Immediately she got home her mother was also curious of knowing who invited her to the bar. She opened up that she went there to see the guy who has taken oath to marry her.

The mother became dumbfounded for a while and shouted I am finished. The daughter asked why? She said the same guy is having relationship with her for over a year.

Now there is coincident of interest between the mother and daughter. What is more worrisome is the oath taken of her daughter with same man. The daughter is utterly confused and don’t know what to do because the Spiritualist has warned them before. She needs your advice on the way forward as she cannot break the oath and can’t go ahead to marry someone that have seen the secret of her mother.