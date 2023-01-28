NEWS

She Knew That Tinubu Cannot Hold A Cup Of Tea Without Shaking & Yet She Accepted Appointment- Keyamo

Former minister of State for Labour and Employment in Nigeria and spokesperson for APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo was interviewed on TVC few hours ago. During this interview, he responded to Naj’atu Muhammad, the former campaign director for Tinubu, saying that the APC candidate cannot hold a cup of tea without shaking. He asked that if she knew all this then why did she still accept the appointment given to her.

According to him, she alleged that when she traveled to London around October last year to see Tinubu she saw some abnormalities in the APC presidential candidate like how he cannot hold a cup of tea without shaking, which makes him unfit to rule Nigeria. However, she returned back to Nigeria to still accept an appointment from this same man she called unfit, to be his campaign director.

He asked, “She knew that Tinubu is unfit, she knew that he cannot hold a cup of tea or drink without shaking and yet she came back from London to accept his appointment?

“She was only waiting for the right time to strike”.

