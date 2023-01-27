She Has Shot Herself In The Foot- Mariya Tackles Naja’atu Over Allegation That Tinubu Has Dementia

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Mariya Ibrahim Baba has lambasted Naja’atu Mohammed, a former director in the presidential campaign council of the party over her allegations regarding the health status of Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview with Arise , Mariya who happens to be a member of the Public Affairs Directorate of the All Progressives Congress, lambasted Naja’atu for deciding to serve as a Director in Tinubu’s campaign when she was sure that he has dementia as she alleged.

According to her, Naja’atu Mohammed shot herself in the foot when she decided to work for Tinubu’s campaign even though she was sure that Tinubu has dementia as alleged.

Mariya Baba said “She doesn’t have a medical background. Her assessment is wrong. On arrival back to Nigeria, she went to the office to collect the letter of her appointment. It’s unfortunate that you’ve concluded that the presidential candidate you decided to work with has dementia and by the time you came back to Nigeria, you still went ahead to collect a letter to serve.

“Nigerians are not stupid, they are aware that the politics of 2023 is different from the ones we’ve had in the past. So, it’s a pity that from all indications, she (Naja’atu) has shot herself in the foot.”

relationship-Guru (

)