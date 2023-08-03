She Came To Check Up On Me And See That I Am Doing Okay-Buhari Reacts After Remi Tinubu Visited Him

It has been reported that Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura resident in Katsina Sate.

Oluremi Tinubu, a former federal lawmaker of the federal republic of Nigeria is the wife of Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

(Photo Credit – Arise Television Verified Twitter Page)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress took over from Muhammadu Buhari on the 29th of May, 2023 after taking oath of office.

The former Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad had earlier tweeted; “The immediate past President @MBuhari earlier today, received the First Lady of the Federal republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON and Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima at his residence in Daura, Katsina state”

Arise Television, on its verified Twitter page reported that during the visit, the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari expressed appreciation noting that the visit which was to see how he is settling down to life after public office was remarkable.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari said; “As you can all see, she (Oluremi Tinubu) came to check up on me and see that I am doing okay.“

(Photo Credit – Arise Television Verified Twitter Page)

The recent statement by former President Muhammadu Buhari which was shared by Arise Television on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

Source – Arise Television Verified Twitter Page

Penkelemesi (

)