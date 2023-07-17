Share N50,000 palliatives every Monday to end sit-at-home, Shehu Sani advises

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has proposed a remedy to eliminate the problem of people staying at home, which is harming the South-East region’s economy.

Remember that Simon Ekpa, the IPOB’s splinter head, has been issuing a number of sit-at-home directives in the South-East region in protest of Nnamdi Kanu’s ongoing arrest as the leader of the banned organization.

On his Twitter account, Senator Sani recommended that the government consider handing away N50,000 in palliatives to South-East people at market places every Monday to encourage them to resist the sit-at-home order because the sit-at-home order is typically observed on Mondays.

In his words, “Share 50k palliatives in the market every Monday to end sit-at-home.”

However, his suggestion elicited mixed responses among tweeps, some of whom praised the suggested fix while others questioned its bility.

