“Shameful Act On The Part Of The Officer” – SP Hundeyin Tells ‘X’ User Who Complained Of Extortion.

The Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has taken out his time to reply a user of a popular microblogging site, “X” who complained complained of how a police officer demanded that he must pay the sum of ₦3,000 before he would be permitted to write his statement after he was robbed.

While speaking, SP Benjamin Hundeyin described the action of the police officer as shameful, noting that the police officer is among those battering the image they are building. He went on and asked if he could identify the police officer or any other identification mark that will help them to fish him out.

Mr Hundeyin made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his X handle on Sunday. He went on and apologised to him for the robbery and all that he passed through on that particular day. He also thanked him for bringing the incident to their notice.

Earlier on a social media user who goes by the name, P Sam, made a post, noting that it was a sad story that when he went to a police station to make a complain, he was asked to pay the sum of ₦3,000 before he can make his statement, after he was robbed at Ijora Olopa inward Eko bridge. He went on and urged people to protect themselves, noting that police are no where to be found.

On several occasions, people have complained that the police had asked them to pay some amount of money before they could make statement at the police station, despite the fact that the police made it clear that writing statements at the police station is free.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below to

Ebukajp150 (

)